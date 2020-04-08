Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Warner Robins LB Ahmad Walker gets five new offers

Warner Robins LB Ahmad Walker gets five new offers

Video Credit: WMGT - Published
Warner Robins LB Ahmad Walker gets five new offers

Warner Robins LB Ahmad Walker gets five new offers

Warner Robins linebacker Ahmad Walker has been on fire lately, in terms of getting offers to play college football.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Warner Robins LB Ahmad Walker gets five new offers

Has a high motor and plays with a lot of passion ... shoutout to you, quon ... keep grinding, bro!

Sticking with warner robins ... junior linebacker ahmad walker has been on fire lately in terms of getting offers to play college football ... i mean, somebody give this guy a fan ... five more offers since we last spoke ... 12 in total ... let's checkout the tape ... ahmad is a ball-hawk, flat-out ... i mean it's like he has sixth sense or something ... shoutout to bruce willis ... his pass rushing is ridiculous too ... in 2019 ... he finished with 127 tackles ... 22 tackles for loss and 14 sacks ... that boy good ... ahmad walker on line 1 ... 01:-:06 the coaches have been talking to me and everything.

They say i fit their style because, you know, play very physical and everything and play fast.

And you know, a lot of the colleges they want me to




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.