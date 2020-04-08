Warner Robins LB Ahmad Walker gets five new offers

Has a high motor and plays with a lot of passion ... shoutout to you, quon ... keep grinding, bro!

Sticking with warner robins ... junior linebacker ahmad walker has been on fire lately in terms of getting offers to play college football ... i mean, somebody give this guy a fan ... five more offers since we last spoke ... 12 in total ... let's checkout the tape ... ahmad is a ball-hawk, flat-out ... i mean it's like he has sixth sense or something ... shoutout to bruce willis ... his pass rushing is ridiculous too ... in 2019 ... he finished with 127 tackles ... 22 tackles for loss and 14 sacks ... that boy good ... ahmad walker on line 1 ... 01:-:06 the coaches have been talking to me and everything.

They say i fit their style because, you know, play very physical and everything and play fast.

And you know, a lot of the colleges they want me to