Garcetti Says Non-Medical Essential Workers, Customers Required To Wear Face Coverings Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:22s - Published 32 minutes ago Garcetti Says Non-Medical Essential Workers, Customers Required To Wear Face Coverings Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Tuesday that non-medical essential employers as well as customers visiting essential businesses in the city of Los Angeles will be required to wear facial coverings starting Friday. 0

