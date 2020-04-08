China’s Wuhan, epicentre of coronavirus outbreak, celebrates as lockdown lifted

On April 8, the local transportation official announced the official lifting of the lockdown at Wuhan West Toll Plaza in Wuhan, China.

In the video captured at midnight, many cars drove out of the Wuhan West Expressway intersection.

The characters on the toll stations are "Wu(武)" and "Han(汉)".

Wuhan officially lifted the control of the Departure Pass and resumed the operation of railways, civil aviation, water transportation, and highways, after 76 days of the coronavirus lockdown.

This video was provided by local media.