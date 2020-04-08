Global  

China’s Wuhan, epicentre of coronavirus outbreak, celebrates as lockdown lifted

On April 8, the local transportation official announced the official lifting of the lockdown at Wuhan West Toll Plaza in Wuhan, China.

In the video captured at midnight, many cars drove out of the Wuhan West Expressway intersection.

The characters on the toll stations are "Wu(武)" and "Han(汉)".

Wuhan officially lifted the control of the Departure Pass and resumed the operation of railways, civil aviation, water transportation, and highways, after 76 days of the coronavirus lockdown.

This video was provided by local media.

BlinkeredUK

Blinkered Britain Yeah ok.....what utter f**king rubbish. 100’s of thousands dead. China must pay the price. #ChinaLiedPeopleDied… https://t.co/GABjQFr6E7 47 minutes ago

xhertx

XiXi Davey RT @TRTWorldNow: Around 55,000 people are leaving the original coronavirus epicentre of Wuhan after China lifts the city's lockdown after 7… 53 minutes ago

Sindhleak

SindhLeaks |سنڌليڪس Around 55,000 people are leaving the original #coronavirus epicentre of Wuhan after #China lifts the city's… https://t.co/GFueswAF4r 2 hours ago

TRTWorldNow

TRT World Now Around 55,000 people are leaving the original coronavirus epicentre of Wuhan after China lifts the city's lockdown… https://t.co/k3I6dZG2GL 2 hours ago

Grobank_SA

Grobank_SA Markets are forecasting additional stimulus measures from China due to the pandemic. The 2-month lockdown in Wuhan… https://t.co/XHEUV96n4l 2 hours ago

Pip_kc

Phillipa Cunningham China's coronavirus pandemic epicentre Wuhan ends 76-day lockdown https://t.co/ksDdpVZu8o 2 hours ago

Loyyang29

Eve's Victory Observation "A direct flight is arriving in Sydney today from coronavirus epicentre Wuhan" - Daily Mail, 08/04.… https://t.co/rdCD6bbXMP 3 hours ago

CurtisSChin

🚶🏻Curtis S. Chin #EscapeFromWuhan. Thousands of relieved citizens stream out of China's #Wuhan after authorities lift months of lo… https://t.co/or3qZKBWVh 3 hours ago

