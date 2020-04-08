Passage to Marseille Movie (1944) - Humphrey Bogart, Claude Rains, Michèle Morgan
|
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:14s - Published
Passage to Marseille Movie (1944) - Humphrey Bogart, Claude Rains, Michèle Morgan
Passage to Marseille Movie Trailer HD (1944) - Plot synopsis: Five patriotic convicts are helped to escape imprisonment in Devil's Island so they can fight for occupied Free French forces against the Nazis.
Director: Michael Curtiz Writers: Casey Robinson, Jack Moffitt, Charles Nordhoff Stars: Humphrey Bogart, Claude Rains, Michèle Morgan Genre: Adventure, Drama