Disha Patani shares a photo with Jackie Chan on his birthday

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Actress Disha Patani shared a picture with her "Kung Fu Yoga" co-star Jackie Chan extending her warm wishes on his birthday.

