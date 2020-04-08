GOLDEN GOAL! Wan-Bissaka vs Reece James | Stay Home. Play Together - With Rio Ferdinand

Beating the boredom isn’t easy, but social distancing doesn’t mean we can’t still connect.

So Rio Ferdinand has enlisted the help of some of his best contacts in the game to ensure that while everyone is at home, the game lives on.The challenge?

Uncover football’s ultimate FIFA20 player.

Join as Rio dials up some of the game’s biggest names to find out how they’ve been spending their downtime, for a look around their house and to go head-to-head in a FIFA showdown.

Aaron ‘The Spider’ Wan-Bissaka calls out fellow right back, Reece James to take him on at FIFA20, with all proceeds going to charity.Watch if the Chelsea full back can knock Aaron off top spot...Stay Home.

Play Together.#StayAndPlay #FIFA20 #AaronWanBissaka