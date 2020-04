Coronavirus: Hotspots in 15 UP Districts Most Affected By COVID-19 To Be Sealed Till April 15

AS INDIA REMAIN UNDER THE LOCKDOWN FOR 21 DAYS TO FIGHT AGAINST THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, UP GOVT HAS GONE A STEP FURTHER TO CONTAIN THE COMMUNITY SPREAD OF THE VIRUS.

HOTSPOTS ACROSS 15 DISTRICTS OF UTTAR PRADESH - PLACES WHICH HAVE SEEN THE MOST CASES OF CORONAVIRUS - WILL BE SEALED TILL APRIL 15.

THE SEALING WILL BEGIN AT MIDNIGHT, ASSURING THAT 100 PER CENT HOME DELIVERY OF ESSENTIAL ITEMS WILL TAKE PLACE IN THESE AREAS.

THE LIST INCLUDES LUCKNOW, GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR WHICH INCLUDES THE INDUSTRIAL TOWNSHIP OF NOIDA, GHAZIABAD, MEERUT, AGRA, SHAMLI AND SAHARANPUR.

UTTAR PRADESH HAS SO FAR SEEN 326 CASES OF CORONAVIRUS.

