RESTRICTIONS: Broadcast: NO USE JAPAN, NO USE TAIWAN Digital: NO USE JAPAN, NO USE TAIWAN British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is spending his second night in the intensive care unit at St.

Thomas' Hospital in London after being admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

The BBC reports Johnson was presenting symptoms of the COVID-19 coronavirus on March 27.

Later that day he tested positive for the disease.

By April 3, seven days after testing positive, the prime minister was still presenting symptoms while self-isolating.

On April 5, he was admitted to the hospital for further examinations after his coronavirus symptoms persisted.

Johnson was moved to the intensive care unit on April 6, where he has spent two nights under close medical supervision.

Quoting foreign secretary and current deputy to the prime minister, Dominic Raab, the Guardian reports that Johnson has received oxygen but hasn't required invasive respiratory support.

Johnson is now one of the thousands of coronavirus cases reported in the United Kingdom, and potentially one of many more to come[a].

According to predictions from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in Seattle, the UK is projected to have 66,000 COVID-19 deaths by August.[b] However, Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London, an epidemiologist who advises the government, told the Guardian that the model, quote, "does not match the current UK situation," explaining that the health care model used for the predictions was wrong in the case of the UK.

