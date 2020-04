Claire's Forecast 4-8 Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 02:57s - Published 4 hours ago Claire's Forecast 4-8 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Claire's Forecast 4-8 NOW FOR A CHECK ON THE WEATHER.SUNNY AND WARM FOR ONE MORE DAYBEFORE WE COOL DOWN FOR THE RESTOF THE WEEK.A COLD FRONT DROPS SOUTH TONIGHTBRINGING ANOTHER ROUND OF RAINOVENIGHT WITH DRIZZLE LINGERINGTHROUGH THE DAY THURSDAY.HOUR-BY-HOURFORECAST STARTS OUT WITH CLOUDSTHIS MORNING, WE WILL CLEAWR OUTAND TURNMOSTLY SUNNY THIS AFTERNOON.WARMAGAIN TODAY WITH HIGHS INTHE MID 60SNEWR LANSING AND UPPER 60S SOUTHNEAR JACKSON. A COLD FRONT DROPSSOUTHTONIGHT BRINGING ANOTHER ROUNDOF RSIN THROUGH THE AREA. WE SEERAINTAPER OFF THURDAY BUT DRIZZLEAND POSSIBLY EVEN A FEWSNOWFLAKES WILLLINGER THROUGH THE DAY TOMORROW.IT WILL ALSO BE CHILLY ANDBREEZY THURSDAY EITHHIGHS STUCK IN THE LOW 40S ANDGUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS AT 15-25MPH AND GUSTSOVER 40 MPH LOSSIBLE. TODAYMOSTLY SUNNY HIGHS IN THE MID60S. TONIGHT SCATTEREDSHOWERS. LOWS IN THE UPPER 30S.THE 7- DAYFORCAST ISMCOOLINGDOWN. SPOTTY DRIZZLE OR MIXTHURSDAY WITH HIGHS IN THE LOW40S AND IT WILL BE WINDY. PARTLYCLOUDY FRIDAY WITH HIGHS IN THELOW 40S. BACK INTO THE LOW 50SSATURDAY. RAIN LIKELYEASTER SUNDAY WITH HIGHS IN THEMID 50S. A FEW SHOWERS LINGERMONDAY AND IT WILL BECHILLY AGAIN WITH HIGHS IN THEUPPER 40S. TEMPERATURES BACK INTHE LOW 40S TUESDAY UNDER MOSTLYCLOUDY SKIES.





