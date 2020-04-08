Hilaria Baldwin optimistic about latest pregnancy after two miscarriages Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:37s - Published 1 hour ago Hilaria Baldwin optimistic about latest pregnancy after two miscarriages Alec Baldwin's wife, Hilaria, is feeling confident about her latest pregnancy after two miscarriages, revealing she has passed the mark where she lost her baby in November last year. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this