UK To Get 200 Ventilators From The U.S.

The UK is reportedly "desperate" for medical ventilators, so they asked the U.S. for 200 of them.

According to Business Insider, U.S. President Donald Trump said the UK has been a great partner and that "we're gonna work it out for them." Trump explained that America has 110,000 ventilators coming.

He plans to share them with other countries, hoping the US won't need all of them.

He added "I don't think we'll need them.

Hopefully, we won't need them.

I don't think we'll need anywhere near them." Boris Johnson, UK's Prime Minister, is still in intensive care after his COVID-19 condition escalated on Monday.