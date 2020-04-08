Federal loan benefits small businesses

Your fix.

New on daybreak new on daybreak... we just told you about some small businesses struggling... and working to fill out paperwork to still be able to function once all the restrictions are lifted.

Kimt news 3's madelyne watkins joins us live to explain one program, specifically for the "backbone of america."

Madelyne, tell us about these loans that small businesses can apply for.

Sterling state bank, lonny hickey, tells me this means everything to him to be able to help out small businesses?

Which he calls the heart and soul of the city.

I caught up with the owner of discover magical moments daycare center west owner who just received the sba loan.

She says it's a stressful time right now, but she still has to work, because she's caring for the children of those who are taking care of people in the "most of them are medical professionals, so we need to be here and they have been craziness up and down both sides, saying 'thank you for being there.'

We're giving out our curriculums for the ones that have to work from home, the kids are missing their teachers.

So this is a very, very stressful time.

I can't thank sterling enough for helping us out."

Hickey, the rochester market president here, tells me each loan is a different amount depending on the size of the business.

Live in rochester.

Madelyne watkins kimt thank you madelyne.

So, if you're a small business owner and are interested, the applications are online.

You can fill it out, talk with your accountant to document the loan and then send it to a bank where they will take care of the rest.

We'll have a link on