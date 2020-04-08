Dolphins, turtles still at risk a decade after the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill Video Credit: WXXV - Published 2 weeks ago Dolphins, turtles still at risk a decade after the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Dolphins, turtles still at risk a decade after the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill Culture and matriarcha- teaching." - a decade after the nation's - worst offshore oil spill, a - wildlife advocacy organization- says dolphins,- turtles and other wildlife in - the gulf of mexico are still- seriously at risk.- the national wildlife federatio- released a- report tuesday looking at gulf- restoration since the april 20,- 2010, explosion on the deepwate- horizon drilling- rig.- the explosion killed 11 workers- and spilled tens of - millions of gallons of oil- before it was capped 87 days- later.- since then, $4 billion has been- invested or committed to- projects to help restore the- gulf and its ecosystem, while - another $12 billion has been- made





