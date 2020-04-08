Coronavirus Impacts Locals WIC Recipients

12.

As people stock up on groceries amid the coronavirus pandemic -- some families who rely on a federal nutritional program -- are having a hard time finding the items they need.

how the wic program-- or women, infant, and children -- is making adjustments to meet the needs of the families it serves.

We've heard a lot about stores being out of certain items like toilet parer and bottled water-- but another item that's hard to find is baby formula -- something some families can't go without.

When wic recipients go shopping, there are specific items they can buy but they're finding those items cleared off the shelves with no other options available.

Wic is working to change that -- now there are three more options for bread families can buy.

We talked to one woman who told us she's grateful for the change -- but it's still not enough -- and she has a message for other shoppers.

Holly clark "if you have an option to buy a regular item, or buy a wic item, buy a regular item so a wic participant can get an item that is on their voucher or on their card."

Wic eligible items are typically the lower priced options --and sometimes have a wic symbol on the price tag.

Wic a program for pregnant women... new mothers... and families with kids under the age of five.

The office here in madison county is still open.

The office here in madison county is still open.