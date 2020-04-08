Global  

One killed, two injured after construction hole collapses in Thailand

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:51s - Published
One man was killed and two injured after a drain collapsed in Bangkok, central Thailand, on Monday afternoon (April 6).

The Burmese workers were sent plunging into the 13ft hole that was being dug for new water drains.

Emergency teams spent more than two hours rescuing two workers from the hole.

Both men were taken to hospital.

A third one was found dead at the scene after being trapped under the deep mud.

Witness Weera Phasuda, a street vendor who was selling fruit nearby the scene, said: "I heard a loud noise coming from the construction site, then a man shouting from below the road surface.

We then called for help because we could not take him out by ourselves."

