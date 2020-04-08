Global  

Opera Singer Andrea Bocelli To Perform In Italy On Easter

Video Credit: Wochit
Opera Singer Andrea Bocelli To Perform In Italy On Easter

Opera Singer Andrea Bocelli To Perform In Italy On Easter

YouTube and opera singer, Andrea Bocelli, want to spread hope on Easter Sunday.

According to CNN, Bocelli will be performing pro-bono at the the historic Duomo Cathedral in Milan, Italy.

Like most churches globally, the sanctuary will be empty due to the coronavirus lockdown.

But the "Bocelli: Music for Hope," concert will stream on Bocelli's YouTube channel at 7 p.m.

In Italy (1p.m.

In the US).

Accompanied by the cathedral organist, Emanuele Vianelli, Bocelli will perform songs like "Ave Maria" and "Sancta Maria." Giuseppe Sala, the mayor of Milan, issued a statement that included "I am sure that the extraordinary voice of Bocelli will be the embrace we are missing these days, a strong, special hug, capable of warming the heart of Milan, Italy and the world."

