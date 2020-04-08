Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > COVID-19: CDC may loosen back to work guidelines

COVID-19: CDC may loosen back to work guidelines

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:09s - Published
COVID-19: CDC may loosen back to work guidelines

COVID-19: CDC may loosen back to work guidelines

Under the proposed policy, people who come in contact with someone infected would be able to go back to work if they are not showing any symptoms. However, the guidance from the CDC is that the person would have to check their temperature twice a day and wear a face mask.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

COVID-19: CDC may loosen back to work guidelines

ALREADY IF GETTING THIS.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

N6ISgQ8I0krtZNn

Ichiro kato RT @CBSNews: CDC set to loosen back-to-work guidelines for some who self-isolate, Pence says https://t.co/ztxp01OmgI https://t.co/8MEwrFphTx 7 minutes ago

NC5

NewsChannel 5 Under the proposed policy, people who come in contact with someone infected would be able to go back to work if the… https://t.co/b01O3v4TQ8 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.