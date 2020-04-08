COVID-19: CDC may loosen back to work guidelines Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:09s - Published now COVID-19: CDC may loosen back to work guidelines Under the proposed policy, people who come in contact with someone infected would be able to go back to work if they are not showing any symptoms. However, the guidance from the CDC is that the person would have to check their temperature twice a day and wear a face mask. 0

shares





