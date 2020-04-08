Global  

Town residents serenaded beneath supermoon with Moon River

Town residents serenaded beneath supermoon with Moon River

Town residents serenaded beneath supermoon with Moon River

Residents in a West Yorkshire town were serenaded by a mystery musician as the supermoon shone above them.

Moon River was played out on a brass instrument as another day in lockdown came to a close in Hebden Bridge.

Locals erupted in applause as her moonlit performance ended.

