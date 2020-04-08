Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus: How will the UK government function in Boris Johnson's absence?

Coronavirus: How will the UK government function in Boris Johnson's absence?

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 03:54s - Published
Coronavirus: How will the UK government function in Boris Johnson's absence?
Coronavirus: How will the UK government function in Boris Johnson's absence?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

romanrober8

Махнувший лапой... RT @SkyNews: While the UK's Prime Minister @BorisJohnson is unwell with #coronavirus, who is in charge of the government and how will it co… 58 minutes ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica While the UK's Prime Minister @BorisJohnson is unwell with #coronavirus, who is in charge of the government and how… https://t.co/fXRBktYz9n 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.