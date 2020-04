Florida judge strikes down lawsuit concerning safety at the beaches during COVID-19

WILL LIKELY BE IN SHORT SUPPLYTHIS SUMMER.AD LIBNEW THIS MORNING-- A FLORIDAJUDGE HAS DISMISSED A LAWSUITTHAT WOULD HAVE *FORCED THEGOVERNOR TO CLOSE BEACHESTHROUGHOUT FLORIDA.THIS RULING COMES JUST IN TIMEFOR *MARCO ISLAND TO OPEN THECOASTLINE-- AND ONE COUNCILMEMBER SAYS IT’S ESSENTIAL.JESSICA ALPERN HAS MORE.OPINIONS WERE CERTAINLY SPLIT ONTHE DECISION TO REOPEN THEBEACHES THERE...AND THIS COMES AS A FLORIDAJUDGE STRUCK DOWN A LAWSUITCONCERNING SAFETY AT THE BEACHESDURING COVID-19.MINI PKG:MARCO ISLAND BEACHES WILLRE-OPEN MONDAY.THEY’LL BE THE ONLY BEACHES OPENIN SOUTHWEST FLORIDA AS THEPANDEMIC CONTINUES.THEY’LL BE OPEN FROM SUN UP TOSUN DOWN ... BUT ONLY TOPEDESTRIANS.THE PARKING LOTS WILL REMAINCLOSED TO LIMIT VISITORS.THOSE IN FAVOR OF THE DECISIONSAY THEY CAN ALWAYS CLOSE THEBEACHES *AGAIN IF THE RE-OPENINGDRAWS LARGE CROWDS.Erik Brechnitz, Council Chair:"There’s no place for thegeneral public to park.

Visitorsare not welcome at this point intime."BUT THOSE OPPOSED SAY KEEPINGTHE SHUT DOWN IN PLACE WOULDHAVE MADE MORE SENSE.Steve Young, Council Member:"We’ve never had a pandemic.

Ithink we ere to the conservativeapproach and just close themall.

Easily enforced, easilydone, it’s a shorter length ofpain than prolonging it, anthen going through this againevery other week."THE DECISION COMES AS A CIRCUITJUDGE IN FLORIDA’S PANHANDLEDISMISSED A LAWSUIT SEEKING TOFORCE GOVERNOR DESANTIS TO CLOSEBEACHES THROUGHOUT THE STATE.IT WAS FILED LATE LAST MONTHARGUING THAT THE GOVERNOR’SREFUSAL TO ISSUE A STATEWIDESHUTDOWN OF BEACHES PUTFLORIDIANS AT RISK.BUT THAT JUDGE SAYING HEBELIEVES THE STATE CONSTITUTIONGIVES THE GOVERNOR DISCRETIONABOUT HANDLING EMERGENCIES.TAG:THAT JUDGE ADDING THAT "S