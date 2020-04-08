MSU Pass/Fail Option for Grades - 4/7/20

Global  

Video Credit: WCBI - Published
Mississippi State is providing students with a pass-fail option for grades this semester.

Coronavirus pandemic.

In response to the coronavirus.... mississippi state is providing students with a pass-fail option for grades this semester.

Covid-19 has moved all classes online.

Faculty will enter "a" through "f" letter grades by 10 am on may 4th, as normal.

Undergraduate students can accept that letter grade.... or choose the pass- fail option.

Here is that option..

S... for satisfactory will be give to letter grades a, b, c p.... for passing will be given for letter grade d.

U.... for unsatisfactory... and a letter grade of f.

"we cannot allow the covid-19 crisis to torpedo the academic progress of our students, who are dealing with the interruption of their semesters through no fault of their own.

They deserve informed choices about their grades.

This new policy provides just that."

Students have until 10:00 a.m.

On may 7th to make a decision.

S, p, or u will be on the transcript, but will not be calculated in the grade point average on the transcript.

