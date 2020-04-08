John Prine, Country-Folk Singer,
Dead at 73 Prine died due to complications
caused by COVID-19 at Vanderbilt
University Hospital in Nashville, TN.
The singer and songwriter
is counted as one the favorite
artists by the likes of Bob Dylan
and Kris Kristofferson.
Bob Dylan, via
'The New York Times' Born in the Midwest,
Prine learned to play the guitar
as a child after his family had moved to Kentucky.
He recorded albums for
Atlantic and Asylum records,
as well as under his own label, Oh Boy Records.
He received Grammy awards in
1992 and 2006.
In 2019, he was
inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Prine was chosen for the
lifetime achievement Grammy in 2020.
John Prine, via
'The New York Times'