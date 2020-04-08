Grandmother takes extra measures to protect ill grandson from COVID-19 Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:45s - Published now Grandmother takes extra measures to protect ill grandson from COVID-19 A grandmother from Paris has gone to great lengths to protect her sick grandson from contracting COVID-19. 0

Tweets about this Matthew Torres Her 6-year-old grandson already has a serious respiratory condition that requires him to be on a ventilator. https://t.co/DJxIEQ8mkb 16 hours ago NewsChannel 5 Rhonda Shoumake surrounded the entry way of her apartment with heavy duty plastic sheeting and caution tape to serv… https://t.co/iQAkvu2hfM 17 hours ago