Stay in A Galaxy Far, Far Away with this Unique Holiday Rental Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:55s - Published 3 days ago Stay in A Galaxy Far, Far Away with this Unique Holiday Rental This property is perfect for Star Wars fans. Called the 12 Parsecs by Loma Homes it is a 15-minute drive form the Galaxy's Edge Themed Park in Florida. Sleeping up to 20 people at a time, there are 9 bedrooms, each offering different Star Wars themes. They include the millennium falcon cockpit, a floating bed in cloud city, and in a furry bed in the hoth ice-cave room. This Star Wars-themed acommodation can be rented for about $490 on Airbnb or via the Loma Homes website. 0

