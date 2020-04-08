Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Stay in A Galaxy Far, Far Away with this Unique Holiday Rental

Stay in A Galaxy Far, Far Away with this Unique Holiday Rental

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Stay in A Galaxy Far, Far Away with this Unique Holiday Rental

Stay in A Galaxy Far, Far Away with this Unique Holiday Rental

This property is perfect for Star Wars fans.

Called the 12 Parsecs by Loma Homes it is a 15-minute drive form the Galaxy's Edge Themed Park in Florida.

Sleeping up to 20 people at a time, there are 9 bedrooms, each offering different Star Wars themes.

They include the millennium falcon cockpit, a floating bed in cloud city, and in a furry bed in the hoth ice-cave room.

This Star Wars-themed acommodation can be rented for about $490 on Airbnb or via the Loma Homes website.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

galaxy_star24

めがーね RT @official_joeh: Stay at home by Joe Hisaishi "May you stay at home with this spirited music, imagination and peace." "The Name of Life"… 2 days ago

kensellar

Ken Sellar OMG my dear, they are the best! Enjoy them with your kids. They will transport you to a galaxy far, far away, whe… https://t.co/l4jH9ysDoh 2 days ago

Curitori

Acroties Hey im about to go live on twitch! we shall be continuing our adventure in a galaxy far far away with Knights of th… https://t.co/jQ2GpuQbq9 3 days ago

WeiYingChaos

HelterSkelter. #EXO ☕EXO,🌌🌑my cafe universe,the galaxy and stars that spark up my darkest nights ...I hope I get to live and stay… https://t.co/iKZeEfv70k 4 days ago

GuadalupeA_3

Guadalupe It hurts to cancel the wedding and honeymoon. But always have to stay positive, we now get to cruise with our favor… https://t.co/yctIn1xs5x 5 days ago

ertugrul6654382

ertugrul @realDonaldTrump 2020 after wuhan virus attacked the world. Seems to be with greatest military in the world and shi… https://t.co/oBn06gJCXg 5 days ago

StevenOakley79

Steven Munro-Oakley @sarahcruddas Still blows my mind when we look up we can see a galaxy that is 2.5 million light years away... with… https://t.co/8U1NKbplwc 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.