Demand up for Mad Science during COVID-19 school closures

SCHOOLS AROUND THE AREA HAVENOW BEEN CLOSED FOR WEEKS DUETO COVID-19.

AND WE KNOW MANYPARENTS ARE TRYING TO FIGUREOUT HOW TO KEEP THINGSINTERESTING AT HOME.NEWTODAY-- PETE ZERVAKIS JOINS USWITH SOMETHING FUN... ANDEDUCATIONAL FOR THE KIDS!THE CREW AT 'MAD SCIENCEMILWAUKEE' WOULD USUALLY BETRAVELING AROUND TO SCHOOLS ATTHIS TIME OF YEAR.THEY TEACHKIDS HOW TO LEARN THROUGHSCIENCE PROJECTS.

BUT SINCETHAT'S NOT AN OPTION... THEYSHOWED US AN EASY EXPERIMENTYOU CAN DO AT áHOME:THIS BLUE GOO IS A MIXTURE OFWATER... CORN SYRUP... ANDDISH SOAP.

"all you have to dois stir it up nicely"DR. KOCO- AS HE'S KNOWN AT MAD SCIENCEMILWAUKEE - USES THE FINISHEDPRODUCT TO MAKE "GHOSTBUBBLES." "once you pop thebubbles, a little film is leftover" IT'S A SIMPLEEXPERIMENT... NAT pop BUT HESAYS IT PROVIDES A COUPLEUSEFUL LESSONS... THAT KIDSCAN LEARN WHILE STUCK AT HOME... BUT STILL HAVING FUN.first off: measurements, andhow different measurements,different rations, can cause amix of chemicals to actdifferently.

And also, watertension - how that works whena bubble is expanding and whenit popsWE'LL HAVE THE FULL RECIPE FORTHE GHOST BUBBLES ON OURWEBSITE... AND WE'LL ALSOINCLUDE A LINK TO MAD SCIENCEMILWAUKEE'S FACEBOOK PAGE...WHERE YOU CAN FIND OTHER EASYEXPERIMENTS LIKE THIS ONE.