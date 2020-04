Keeping germs out of your home Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:40s - Published now Keeping germs out of your home Tips for reentering your home and lowering the risk of brining germs inside. Nina Porciuncula reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Keeping germs out of your home HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID19..A QUESTION ON A LOT OF PEOPLE'SMINDS NOW...IF YOU HAVE TO GO OUT - HOW DOYOU SAFELY RE-ENTER YOUR HOME -AND LOWER THE RISK OF BRINGINGTHE GERMS INSIDE.13 ACTION NEWS ANCHOR NINAPORCIUNCULA JOINS US LIVE FROMHENDERSON ANSWERS.GROCERY STORE WOKERS HAVE ALSOBEEN ON THE FRONTLINES OF THISPUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY...SOME OF THE MOST RECENTPOSITIVE CASES INVOLVE ANEMPLOYEE HERE AT THE VONS ATWINDMILL AND PECOS...A SMITH'S WORKER OFF DURANGOAND ELKHORN..AND COSTCO CONFIRMED MULTPILECASES..IN LATE MARCHDR.TAZ BHATIA SAYS YOU CAN STAYSAFE, WHILE GETTING THE FOODYOUR FAMILY NEEDS.START BY BRINGING YOUR OWN BAGAND SOMETHING TO COVER YOURFACE.ANOTHER TIP, LEAVE THE FAMILYAT HOME.AND KEEP YOUR PHONE IN YOURPHONE IN YOUR POCKETSOT DR.TAZ - 4;06 - KEEP IT DOWN TOMAYBE JUST YOU GOING TO THEVIRAL TRANSMISSIONS.// JUST STICK THAT PHONE INYOUR PURSE SO YOU'RE NOTCONSTANTLY TOUCHING IT?ONCE AT THE STORE WIPE DOWNYOUR CART, TOUCH ONLY WHAT YOUNEED, AND LOOK FOR PREPACKAGEDOPTIONSONCE HOME: DR.TAZ SAYS WASH YOUR HANDS,DISINFECT CANS AND OTHERCONTAINERS, BUT RINSE PRODUCEWITH JUST WATER -- AND IF YOUWANT TO BE EXTRA CAREFUL PEELIT BEFORE YOU EAT IT.IF YOU'RE WORRYING ABOUT PAYINGYOUR RENT...HELP IS ON THE WAY.THE ATTORNEY GENERAL ANNOUNCED- MORE THAN -2- MILLION DOLLARS





Tweets about this TxState LSAMP RT @txst_news: Keeping areas germ-free is crucial during the #COVID19 pandemic. Dr. @RodneyRohde, chair and professor of virology @TXST_CLS… 57 minutes ago Crystal Property Cleaning Ltd Carpets and rugs can be the home to lots of nasty bugs and germs and giving them a thorough clean is essential to k… https://t.co/GUc9xpXPtL 5 hours ago Eddy Allen RT @afterhours1968: Keeping your Home or Business Sanitized & Disinfectant with our Professional Staff. Our Sanitizing kills 99.99% of germ… 17 hours ago AfterHoursClean Keeping your Home or Business Sanitized & Disinfectant with our Professional Staff. Our Sanitizing kills 99.99% of… https://t.co/64Ld0JGrdX 17 hours ago TXST News Keeping areas germ-free is crucial during the #COVID19 pandemic. Dr. @RodneyRohde, chair and professor of virology… https://t.co/HMSsIBFEEB 17 hours ago SafeHome.org Check out this guide for tips on how to keep your #home safe and #healthy against flu and #coronavirus germs: https://t.co/MZXcrY1kV6 20 hours ago Boobie 🖤 RT @alexajogeili: I really hope y’all not keeping y’all kids in quarantine then coming home from work and not 1. taking off your shoes 2.… 21 hours ago 1111 🦋 I really hope y’all not keeping y’all kids in quarantine then coming home from work and not 1. taking off your sho… https://t.co/1N15CK67Rm 22 hours ago