Bridge on Genoa to Florence road collapses

A spokesman for the fire brigade said the 260 metre bridge near the town of Aulla, roughly midway between Genoa and Florence, in the northern tip of Tuscany, collapsed at 10:25 a.m.

(0825 GMT).

A fire brigade team were still on site and two drivers were taken to hospital with minor injuries, the spokesman added.

Forty-three people were killed in August 2018 when a when a viaduct in the port town of Genoa and operated by infrastructure group Atlantia gave way.