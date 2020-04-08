Global  

Bridge on Genoa to Florence road collapses

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:15s - Published
A bridge on a normally busy road in northern Italy collapsed on Wednesday but only two drivers were caught up in the chaos, the fire brigade said.

A spokesman for the fire brigade said the 260 metre bridge near the town of Aulla, roughly midway between Genoa and Florence, in the northern tip of Tuscany, collapsed at 10:25 a.m.

(0825 GMT).

A fire brigade team were still on site and two drivers were taken to hospital with minor injuries, the spokesman added.

Forty-three people were killed in August 2018 when a when a viaduct in the port town of Genoa and operated by infrastructure group Atlantia gave way.




