Country Squire positive cases (4-8-20)

Video Credit: KQTV - Published
Independent living center have tested positive for covid-19 a spokesperosn for country squires says one of their residents is now hospitalized.

The other is in isolation at the facility.

No other information about the residents was available, but staff say they have now closed common areas, visitation is restricted, meals are delivered to individual apartments in disposable packaging and general transportation services have been suspended.

This is the second senior living facility in st.

Joseph to report a positive covid-19 case.

The living community of st.

Joseph announced an employee had tested positive for the virus.

