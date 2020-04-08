11 vintage beauty products you can still buy today

Global  

Beauty trends are constantly changing and evolving, but some products never go out of style.

Check out some of the most loved vintage beauty products you can still buy today.

Vaseline was launched in the early 1870s.

Creed Fluerissimo Perfume was commissioned for Grace Kelly's wedding in 1956.

The Erno Laszlo Sea Mud Deep Cleansing Bar, rumored to be used by Greta Garbo, was launched in 1952.

Givenchy’s L’Inderit is the signature scent of Audrey Hepburn.

Benefit Benetint Cheek and Lip Stain was created in 1976.

Elizabeth Arden’s Flawless Finish Foundation is from the early 1900s.

Cult-favorite face powder Coty Airspun has been around since 1935.

Marilyn Monroe famously said the only thing she would wear to bed is “five drops of Chanel No.

5," which launched in 1921 .

Smith’s Rosebud Salve Balm is so famous that a circa 1914 version of the balm is in the National Museum of American History.

Revlon lipstick color Cherries in the Snow launched in 1953.

Released in 1907, Pond’s Cold Cream Cleanser is half cleanser, half moisturizer and was reportedly used by Jackie Kennedy

