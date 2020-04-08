Global  

Wednesday 4/8 Insider Buying Report: APA, TFFP

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Apache, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Exec.

Vice Pres & Gen Counsel Anthony P.

Lannie bought 32,942 shares of APA, at a cost of $5.69 each, for a total investment of $187,572.

So far Lannie is in the green, up about 26.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $7.20.

Apache is trading up about 6.8% on the day Wednesday.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Lannie in the past twelve months.

And at TFF Pharmaceuticals, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Aaron G.

.

Fletcher who bought 23,500 shares at a cost of $4.04 each, for a total investment of $94,873.

Before this latest buy, Fletcher made one other purchase in the past year, buying $10,000 shares at a cost of $5.00 each.

TFF Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 7.9% on the day Wednesday.

So far Fletcher is in the green, up about 20.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $4.87.




