Gaza Strip community group transform into 'coronavirus characters' to spread awareness

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 04:46s - Published
The Pink Panther, a community group in Gaza City has created a 'coronavirus character' in a bid to spread awareness of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pink Panther, a community group in Gaza City has created a 'coronavirus character' in a bid to spread awareness of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Footage from Monday (April 5) shows the family-friendly mascot roaming the Metro Market and Al-Shati Refugee Camp distributing guidance on how to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Awni Al-Sawafiri, Director of the Pink Panther Band said: "In light of the presence of a global epidemic that is affecting all the world and affecting children, I came up with the idea to do shapes in the form of the virus.

"I chose this colour green for my doll because it is the closest colour to the virus.

In order to communicate the idea in a broader way, colour is distinctive to reach the child." The Gaza Strip, one of the world's most densely populated areas, confirmed their first coronavirus cases on March 22.




