Tom Brady Admits To Smoking Weed In High School

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:28s - Published
The mere image of golden boy Tom Brady doing anything wrong is kind of comical.

So when the 42-year-old Buccaneers quarterback was asked by Howard Stern about his partying tendencies in high school, certainly nobody expected him to relive any party days.

Katie Johnston reports.

