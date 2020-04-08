Global  

A Milwaukee Native on the New York Frontlines

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 08:20s - Published
New York is facing the worst of the pandemic, leaving medical staff in the Big Apple to work overtime.

We spoke to Shay Lafferty, a Nurse at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, about the situation in America's biggest city.

Shay is a veteran, mother, and Milwaukee native working hard to keep others healthy.

