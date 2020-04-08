Chocolate bunnies don marzipan masks

The milk chocolate bunnies, donning a surgical mask made of almond paste or marzipan, sells for 14 euros for a small one, and 16 euros for the bigger size at Le Fournil de Chomedey bakery.

The bakery also seeks to pay tribute to medical workers, policemen, firemen, and farmers, who will continue to work over the Easter holidays, mostly likely while having to wear masks.

Baker Benoit Herbaut said their revenues have dropped by 60% since lockdown measures were announced, and staffing had been reduced.

France has officially registered more than 10,000 deaths from coronavirus infections, making it the fourth country to cross that threshold after Italy, Spain, and the United States.