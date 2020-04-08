Coronavirus: How will the UK government function in Boris Johnson's absence? Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 03:55s - Published 1 hour ago Coronavirus: How will the UK government function in Boris Johnson's absence? Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been designated to take over while the prime minister is in hospital, but the formal rules are unclear.View on euronews 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this