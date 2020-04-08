Allstate and American Family Insurance to Return Millions in Auto Premiums The auto insurance companies will reimburse policyholders because Americans are driving less during the pandemic.

Allstate announced that they would return $600 million, with customers receiving 15% of their April and May premiums. Allstate CEO Tom Wilson, via statement American Family Insurance will return about $200 million to customers, with the average relief check being $100.

Other companies, such as State Farm, are expected to make a decision on premiums later this week.