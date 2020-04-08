Allstate and American Family Insurance to Return Millions
in Auto Premiums The auto insurance companies
will reimburse policyholders
because Americans are driving
less during the pandemic.
Allstate announced that they
would return $600 million,
with customers receiving 15%
of their April and May premiums. Allstate CEO Tom Wilson, via statement American Family Insurance will return
about $200 million to customers, with
the average relief check being $100.
Other companies, such as
State Farm, are expected to
make a decision on premiums
later this week.