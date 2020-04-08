Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Top 10 Movies You Didn’t Realize Were Based on Classic Literature

Top 10 Movies You Didn’t Realize Were Based on Classic Literature

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 11:40s - Published
Top 10 Movies You Didn’t Realize Were Based on Classic Literature

Top 10 Movies You Didn’t Realize Were Based on Classic Literature

Believe it or not, these are the movies you didn’t realize were based on classic literature.

For this list, we’re looking at films that you may not have realized were inspired by classic plays or books, because of their modern setting.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Top 10 Movies You Didn’t Realize Were Based on Classic Literature

Believe it or not, these are the movies you didn’t realize were based on classic literature.

For this list, we’re looking at films that you may not have realized were inspired by classic plays or books, because of their modern setting.

Our countdown includes “The Lion King,” “A Knight’s Tale,” “10 Things I Hate About You,” and more!




You Might Like


Tweets about this

J08845624

*Slime Noises* @JustSleazit OH yeah, the early pokemon movies had a lot of stuff I didn't realize affected me till much later, plu… https://t.co/xvJ7e8EUBD 14 hours ago

Maryros15152491

Mary recyledsmile @scott28929670 Wow I didn't realize how many great movies there were in '86! Ferris Bueller's Day off, Top Gun Pret… https://t.co/0B0PTwdAIY 21 hours ago

JaredDaeffler1

Jared Daeffler @RealJamesWoods I learn about more of your movie roles through Twitter..I mean I saw the movies when I was young...… https://t.co/9rDQggWGyx 22 hours ago

starsmora

Lexxi Loves Gamora @mcuwaititi One time I was watching a Wes Craven movie and I said "wow I'm really feeling like more Wes Craven movi… https://t.co/zSDQcpApEO 2 days ago

uzamaki_outda_a

Daniel King @GiaPaige I originally didn't like him either but what you realize is that they are painting him as a man from a di… https://t.co/omBTseKnrm 2 days ago

TJSutton04

T.J. Sutton @LivingInternal @pjcookland @IanKarmel Didn’t realize “talking about movies” was a pod that only the first million… https://t.co/ssIExqcyMx 2 days ago

52_dragons

Jason Bougger (D52 Gaming) @travisdhill Post-apocalyptic movies were so much more fun before we starting living in one. But I didn't realize t… https://t.co/esd7vfa17O 2 days ago

Dat_Bat_Ryan

Dat_Boi_Ryan @BenSolosBuddy @starwars You do realize that Ben legit was evil in all the movies killed countless people and all t… https://t.co/zixwDOpfAw 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.