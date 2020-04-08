You Have to See These Mice Brawling on a Train Platform in London Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:39s - Published now You Have to See These Mice Brawling on a Train Platform in London Two mice appeared to have left the tracks, taking advantage of the normally more populated platform to have an all out brawl. Buzz60’s Sam Berman has the full story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Advertisement

Advertisement pawsr: The social network just for pets



Learn more



You Might Like

Tweets about this