Paul Stanley wishes dad happy 100th birthday

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Paul Stanley urged all his fans to sent a message to his dad, who turned 100 on Tuesday (07.04.20).

alison_mannion

Alison Mannion @PaulStanleyLive A BIG HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🥳🎉🎁🎂🎈🌈 Paul Stanley’s dad. Hope you’ve had a lovely day on your 101st birthda… https://t.co/hW7QuGDjkZ 19 hours ago

DiabolikAtaly

Ataly de Diego Happy 100th Birthday Mr. Paul Stanley's dad!! Big hug and the best wishes for you from Chile!! https://t.co/4e6H9DniF0 21 hours ago

AlyssaT98073002

Alyssa Thompson @PaulStanleyLive Happy 100th birthday Paul Stanley's father. May you be blessed with many birthday wishes and have… https://t.co/X2Zy2XrRyD 1 day ago

