Pennsylvania Clinic Sets Up Drive-Thru Testing For Amish That Accommodates Horse And Buggies Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:24s - Published 1 day ago Pennsylvania Clinic Sets Up Drive-Thru Testing For Amish That Accommodates Horse And Buggies A small clinic in central Pennsylvania has set up drive-thru coronavirus testing that accommodates horse and buggies for its local Amish and Mennonite communities. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this