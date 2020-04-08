Obama: COVID-19 Testing, Key To Re-opening Country, 'Yet To Put In Place Nationwide' Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:47s - Published 3 hours ago Obama: COVID-19 Testing, Key To Re-opening Country, 'Yet To Put In Place Nationwide' Former President Barack Obama on Wednesday called attention to one key factor to reopening the US that has yet to materialize. 0

