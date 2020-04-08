Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jack Dorsey Pledges $1 Billion to Coronavirus Relief Fund

Jack Dorsey Pledges $1 Billion to Coronavirus Relief Fund

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:17s - Published
Jack Dorsey Pledges $1 Billion to Coronavirus Relief Fund

Jack Dorsey Pledges $1 Billion to Coronavirus Relief Fund

Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey is pledging $1 billion, or 28 percent of his net worth, to support coronavirus relief programs. He says once the pandemic is over he will use the money for girls' health, education, and a universal basic income.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AWiseLatina

One L RT @jptrib1: Jack Dorsey pledges $1 billion in stock to COVID-19 relief https://t.co/8mQnz85ZRy 6 seconds ago

JoshuaMGT

Joshua RT @Forbes: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey plans to donate $1 billion to fight the coronavirus outbreak—the largest pledged gift by a private indi… 8 seconds ago

CandyDodson4712

Candy Dodson RT @CBSNews: Twitter's Jack Dorsey pledges $1 billion for virus relief efforts https://t.co/e0zM4X7eqR https://t.co/OhlAYcxJb7 16 seconds ago

SnakeTyann

Tyann L Snake 🇺🇸#IStandForTheFlag Twitter's Jack Dorsey pledges $1 billion for virus relief efforts #SmartNews https://t.co/DRQJRdJFzl 18 seconds ago

lakeya_cherry

[email protected] Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Pledges $1 Billion to Covid-19 Relief and More https://t.co/XFTlAqPkMO via @Philanthropy 58 seconds ago

veerendra950

veerendranadh Jack Dorsey Pledges To Donate $1 billion to combat Against COVID-19. Very inspiring Man. Great Job Sir. https://t.co/xP1xl5HqLt 3 minutes ago

PhilomenaUchec1

Phina RT @Reuters: Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, says he will donate $1 billion though his foundation for coronavirus relief efforts https://t.co/… 5 minutes ago

KellyDelano2

Kelly Delano Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Pledges $1 Billion for Coronavirus Relief https://t.co/QD2yOSw4ho https://t.co/LESgKKkeNW 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.