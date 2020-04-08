Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Covid-19: Health workers allege stone pelting threats during survey in Ujjain

Covid-19: Health workers allege stone pelting threats during survey in Ujjain

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:34s - Published
Covid-19: Health workers allege stone pelting threats during survey in Ujjain

Covid-19: Health workers allege stone pelting threats during survey in Ujjain

Health workers allegedly faced verbal abuse from residents of Madhya Pradesh Bilotpura area.

The medical team was surveying the area due to the pandemic.

Health professionals said the residents threatened them.

One of the medical staff, Archana, said the residents threatened to pelt stones if the staff re-visits the area.

The situation was later controlled with the help of police and volunteers.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.