Singer John Prine dies of coronavirus complications

The music world is mourning the loss of Grammy-winning country and folk singer John Prine, who died at age 73 of coronavirus complications.

Hailed by the Recording Academy as “one of the most influential songwriters of his generation,” Prine wrote his early songs in his head while working as a mail carrier after high school in Chicago.

Among his best-known tunes: “Angel from Montgomery,” “Paradise” and “Sam Stone.” His lyrics were raw, heartfelt and sometimes humorous reflections on American life – many of which were covered by other artists.

Bruce Springsteen tweeted that he is “crushed,” calling Prine “a true national treasure and a songwriter for the ages.” Sheryl Crow said he is now “singing with the angels.” Other tributes came from folks ranging from Mandy Moore... to Stephen King.

Prine had twice survived cancer.

He was hospitalized in Nashville on March 26 suffering from symptoms of COVID-19, according to his wife, Fiona Whelan Prine, who was also his manager.

Often compared to folk hero Bob Dylan, Dylan told the Huffington Post in 2009: “Prine’s stuff is pure Proustian existentialism.

Midwestern mind trips to the nth degree.

And he writes beautiful songs.”