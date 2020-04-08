Bernie Sanders Drops out of 2020 Democratic Race for President The Vermont Senator officially announced an end to his 2020 presidential bid on Wednesday.

Bernie Sanders, via announcement Bernie Sanders, via announcement Former Vice President Biden is now the presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee.

Sanders ran on a progressive platform as a democratic socialist.

He championed a health care plan he called "Medicare for all," and free four-year higher education at public colleges.

Early in the race for the Democratic nomination, Sanders was the clear frontrunner.

But in South Carolina, he failed to galvanize black voter support.

From there, Biden began to emerge as the likely nominee.

2020 was Senator Sanders' second bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.