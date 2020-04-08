Covid-19 | India exporting medicines; WHO says masks not enough: Top updates

From the Union government's decision to ease restrictions on exports of medicines considered important in the Covid-19 fight, to the World Health Organisation's statement that masks alone are not enough to stop the virus - here are the top ten updates regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

The central government also said that no decision had yet been taken on the extension of the nationwide lockdown, which is slated to end on April 14.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has decided to trace those who attended a Tablighi Jamaat event via their phones.

Watch the full video for other updates regarding the battle against the Sars-Cov-2 virus, colloquially known as Coronavirus.