Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus taking a toll on NY's first responders

Coronavirus taking a toll on NY's first responders

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:43s - Published
Coronavirus taking a toll on NY's first responders

Coronavirus taking a toll on NY's first responders

The coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll, physically and emotionally, on New York City's paramedics and first responders.

Anthony Almojera, a 17-year veteran paramedic and Emergency Medical Technician, says this has been one of the most devastating times in the department's history.

Freddie Joyner has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coronavirus taking a toll on NY's first responders

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to hit the state of New York hard, those on the front lines like paramedics, and EMTs have had to experience the carnage first hand… 17-year veteran paramedic and Emergency Medical Technician, Anthony Almojera, describes to Reuters what it has been like: (SOUNDBITE)(English) LIEUTENANT PARAMEDIC, NEW YORK FIRE DEPARTMENT, ANTHONY ALMOJERA, SAYING: "I don't know if any of us will ever be the same after this and that's something we're going to have to manage.

There is going to be a lot of trauma from this for the medics and the EMTs who have seen this all, you know, unfold, you know, firsthand, being on the front line." Almojera said that his colleagues are finding it hard to deal with being unable to hug and comfort people, for fear of being infected.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) LIEUTENANT PARAMEDIC, NEW YORK FIRE DEPARTMENT, ANTHONY ALMOJERA, SAYING: "Normally we can get closer to people, you know, I can put my hand on their shoulder or provide comfort or the medics and the EMTs do that, you know, comfort the living when we can't save someone, but during this pandemic we have to keep our distances...It doesn't allow us to get personal like we used to and that takes its toll too because you want to be there for people." The coronavirus outbreak in New York City has pushed ambulance service to its limits.

The department went from an average of four thousand calls to almost seven thousand, putting a strain on EMTs and paramedics.

New York City accounts for the majority of of the nearly 5,500 deaths in the state, which in turn represents about 45% of the nation's total loss of life to date.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

BalochJamshaid

Jamshaid Khan RT @AJEnglish: “I don't know if any of us will ever be the same after this.” A New York paramedic has spoken out about the toll the #coro… 30 minutes ago

TheMuslimHippie

Sakinah (Karen Michelle) RT @NAMINTX: #PTSD, #anxiety, and an increase of #suicide rates are a real concern with first responders due to the coronavirus outbreak. #… 2 hours ago

NAMINTX

NAMI North Texas #PTSD, #anxiety, and an increase of #suicide rates are a real concern with first responders due to the coronavirus… https://t.co/nGDXikpGNK 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.