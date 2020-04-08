Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Roger Federer challenges Virat Kohli: Watch tennis ace's home training dare

Roger Federer challenges Virat Kohli: Watch tennis ace's home training dare

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:15s - Published
Roger Federer challenges Virat Kohli: Watch tennis ace's home training dare

Roger Federer challenges Virat Kohli: Watch tennis ace's home training dare

Tennis great Roger Federer posted a video on Twitter and followed up with a challenge for cricketer Virat Kohli.

Federer posted a 'solo drill' as part of his home training routine.

It involved bouncing a ball off a wall with a racquet.

He challenged a host of celebrities and sportspersons to share their home training routines.

Apart from Kohli, the others included footballers like Cristiano Ronaldo, basketball players like Stephen Curry, actors like Hugh Jackman, and even businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

amitjournalist

Amit Kumar Roger Federer urged athletes across the globe to train at home and shared a clip from his backyard training session https://t.co/7W0alHHHfB 5 hours ago

SirfNewsIndia

Sirf News .@rogerfederer urged athletes across the globe to train at home and shared a clip from his backyard training sessio… https://t.co/eMgnyF5Dnz 6 hours ago

sportstarweb

Sportstar You can take Roger Federer out of tennis, even if you don't want to, but you can't take the sport out of him 🎾🎾🎾 T… https://t.co/rn7g4X3SJt 12 hours ago

AmbujAtreya

Ambuj Atreya Roger Federer challenges Virat Kohli: Watch tennis ace’s home training dare via @htTweets https://t.co/HypApfmiDI 15 hours ago

MedhaThakur1

Maddy🌱 RT @circleofcricket: .@rogerfederer challenges @imVkohli for a solo drill; with the added condition of a hat. https://t.co/zauW6okuc4 23 hours ago

circleofcricket

Circle of Cricket .@rogerfederer challenges @imVkohli for a solo drill; with the added condition of a hat. https://t.co/zauW6okuc4 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.