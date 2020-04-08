Pet Talk - Easter Pets Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 03:28s - Published now Pet Talk - Easter Pets 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Advertisement

Advertisement pawsr: The social network just for pets



Learn more

Pet Talk - Easter Pets THE GALLERIA MALL INCHEEKTOWAGA.AND ON THIS PET PECULIAR TUESDAYOR WEDNESDAY, I GUESS IT DOESN'TMATTER, BUT WHAT DOES METER ISNOT MAKING A MISTAKE INTRODUCINGFARM ANIMALS AS NEW PETS ATEASTER.LOCAL VET STEPHANIE WOLFE HASMORE.





You Might Like

Tweets about this CuomoCorruption RT @News12LI: PAWS & PALS 🐥 The Sweetbriar Nature Center stopped by to talk about pets popular around Easter time and how to care for them… 3 days ago News12LI PAWS & PALS 🐥 The Sweetbriar Nature Center stopped by to talk about pets popular around Easter time and how to care… https://t.co/UKWFMgNJKm 3 days ago