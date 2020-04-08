Dan Levy pens heartfelt note to fans after Schitt's Creek finale airs Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:45s - Published 1 hour ago Dan Levy pens heartfelt note to fans after Schitt's Creek finale airs Schitt's Creek creator and star Dan Levy penned a heartfelt note to fans after the finale of the beloved TV show aired in the U.S. on Tuesday night. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this